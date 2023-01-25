This is to seal it as Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) shares are up 16.57% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) was valued at $19.46. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $19.41 while reaching the peak value of $19.53 and lowest value recorded on the day was $19.33. The stock current value is $19.24.Recently in News on January 19, 2023, Ares Capital Corporation Appoints Jana Markowicz as Chief Operating Officer. Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital”) (NASDAQ: ARCC) announced today that Jana Markowicz was appointed as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this newly created role, Ms. Markowicz will also serve as COO of Ares Management’s (“Ares”) U.S. Direct Lending strategy where she will collaborate with the U.S. Direct Lending Co-Heads and Investment Committee members in the management of the team and strategy. You can read further details here

Ares Capital Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.62 on 01/12/23, with the lowest value was $18.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) full year performance was -6.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ares Capital Corporation shares are logging -15.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.51 and $22.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 983116 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) recorded performance in the market was 5.36%, having the revenues showcasing 9.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.07B.

Analysts verdict on Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.77, with a change in the price was noted -0.39. In a similar fashion, Ares Capital Corporation posted a movement of -1.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,848,429 in trading volumes.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ares Capital Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.89%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ares Capital Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.56%, alongside a downfall of -6.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.37% during last recorded quarter.