The countdown is on: Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP)

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) is priced at $228.93 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $241.02 and reached a high price of $241.02, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $239.15. The stock touched a low price of $238.14.Recently in News on January 25, 2023, ADP Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results. ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced its second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results along with its revised fiscal 2023 outlook through an earnings release available on the company’s website at investors.adp.com/events-and-presentations. This earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K and available at sec.gov. You can read further details here

Automatic Data Processing Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $246.67 on 01/13/23, with the lowest value was $224.63 for the same time period, recorded on 01/25/23.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) full year performance was 10.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares are logging -16.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $192.26 and $274.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1044235 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) recorded performance in the market was 0.12%, having the revenues showcasing 2.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 97.59B, as it employees total of 60000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 242.11, with a change in the price was noted -18.96. In a similar fashion, Automatic Data Processing Inc. posted a movement of -7.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,737,639 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADP is recording 1.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.16.

Technical rundown of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP)

Raw Stochastic average of Automatic Data Processing Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.33%.

Considering, the past performance of Automatic Data Processing Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.51%, alongside a boost of 10.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.75% during last recorded quarter.