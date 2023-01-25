The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 3.08M

For the readers interested in the stock health of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG). It is currently valued at $34.44. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $34.93, after setting-off with the price of $34.42. Company’s stock value dipped to $34.29 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $34.59.Recently in News on January 18, 2023, Pathalys Pharma Raises $150 Million in Secured Product Financing and Equity led by Abingworth; Forms Strategic Collaboration with Launch Therapeutics to Advance Upacicalcet through Pivotal Phase 3 Studies. Abingworth, a leading transatlantic life sciences investment firm and part of global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), led financings and was joined by Carlyle, OrbiMed, and Pathalys’ founding investors Catalys Pacific and DaVita Venture Group. You can read further details here

The Carlyle Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $34.93 on 01/24/23, with the lowest value was $29.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) full year performance was -29.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Carlyle Group Inc. shares are logging -36.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $24.59 and $54.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3968014 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) recorded performance in the market was 15.42%, having the revenues showcasing 30.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.16B, as it employees total of 1850 workers.

The Analysts eye on The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the The Carlyle Group Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.52, with a change in the price was noted +1.77. In a similar fashion, The Carlyle Group Inc. posted a movement of +5.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,975,526 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CG is recording 1.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.26.

Technical rundown of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

Raw Stochastic average of The Carlyle Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.94%.

Considering, the past performance of The Carlyle Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.96%, alongside a downfall of -29.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.45% during last recorded quarter.