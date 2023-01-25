Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) is primed for evolution with the beta value of -1.00

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) is priced at $4.15 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.42 and reached a high price of $4.50, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.46. The stock touched a low price of $4.137.Recently in News on January 20, 2023, Summit Therapeutics Closes Deal with Akeso Inc. to In-License Breakthrough Innovative Bispecific Antibody. Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) (“Summit,” “we,” or the “Company”) today announced that we have completed the closing of our previously announced definitive agreement with Akeso Inc. (HKEX Code: 9926.HK, “Akeso”) to in-license its breakthrough bispecific antibody, ivonescimab. Ivonescimab, known as AK112 in China and Australia, and as SMT112 in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan, is a novel, potential first-in-class bispecific antibody combining the effects of immunotherapy via a blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis effects associated with blocking VEGF into a single molecule. You can read further details here

Summit Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.78 on 01/04/23, with the lowest value was $3.54 for the same time period, recorded on 01/12/23.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) full year performance was 101.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Summit Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -28.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 528.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.66 and $5.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1812497 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) recorded performance in the market was -2.35%, having the revenues showcasing 270.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 805.06M, as it employees total of 105 workers.

Specialists analysis on Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Summit Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.09, with a change in the price was noted +2.98. In a similar fashion, Summit Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +254.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,077,123 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SMMT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT)

Raw Stochastic average of Summit Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.03%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 287.85%, alongside a boost of 101.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 270.54% during last recorded quarter.