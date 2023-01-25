Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) Quarterly Performance is -6.44%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) was valued at $2.18. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.16 while reaching the peak value of $2.57 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.16. The stock current value is $2.47.Recently in News on January 17, 2023, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHPH), a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving the outcomes of cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT), today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Anatoly Dritschilo, M.D., CEO, and other Shuttle Pharmaceuticals team members will ring the Nasdaq opening bell on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares are logging -98.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 82.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.35 and $126.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 876752 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) recorded performance in the market was 26.02%, having the revenues showcasing -6.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.72M.

The Analysts eye on Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH)

Technical rundown of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH)

Raw Stochastic average of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.11%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.65%.

Considering, the past performance of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.02%. The shares increased approximately by 18.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.44% during last recorded quarter.