Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) was down -4.95%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS), which is $27.65 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $30.0997 after opening rate of $29.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $28.36 before closing at $29.09.Recently in News on December 15, 2022, Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. – Inaugural report highlights company’s accomplishments and approach to ESG strategy –. You can read further details here

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.10 on 01/24/23, with the lowest value was $22.37 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) full year performance was 88.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. shares are logging -14.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 188.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.58 and $32.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 880018 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) recorded performance in the market was 17.92%, having the revenues showcasing 41.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.74B, as it employees total of 697 workers.

Analysts verdict on Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Shoals Technologies Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.40, with a change in the price was noted +1.15. In a similar fashion, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. posted a movement of +4.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,348,605 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SHLS is recording 10.49 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 10.41.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.85%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Shoals Technologies Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 60.81%, alongside a boost of 88.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.90% during last recorded quarter.