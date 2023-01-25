Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB), which is $0.26 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.2785 after opening rate of $0.2307 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.2301 before closing at $0.24.Recently in News on January 10, 2023, Revelation Biosciences Inc. Announces Mandatory Unit Separation to Occur on January 13, 2023. Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), announced today that, on January 13, 2023, the Company’s units, which trade with the ticker symbol “REVBU” will be mandatorily separated and the units will no longer trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Each unit is comprised of one share of the Company’s common stock and one warrant that entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock at price of $11.50 per share. In the separation, unit owners will receive the number of shares of common stock and warrants underlying such units. This is a mandatory and automatic separation, and no action is required by the holders of units. You can read further details here

Revelation Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.2798 on 01/13/23, with the lowest value was $0.1800 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) full year performance was -92.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Revelation Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -92.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.17 and $3.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1303745 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) recorded performance in the market was 34.51%, having the revenues showcasing 7.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.89M, as it employees total of 14 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Revelation Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2574, with a change in the price was noted -0.15. In a similar fashion, Revelation Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -36.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,260,160 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for REVB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB)

Raw Stochastic average of Revelation Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.38%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Revelation Biosciences Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -74.68%, alongside a downfall of -92.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.94% during last recorded quarter.