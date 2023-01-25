PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $15.86

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) is priced at $8.68 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.34 and reached a high price of $9.38, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.36. The stock touched a low price of $8.58.Recently in News on January 17, 2023, PURECYCLE, PORT OF ANTWERP-BRUGES ANNOUNCE NEXTGEN DISTRICT AS LOCATION FOR PURECYCLE’S FIRST PLASTIC RECYCLING PLANT IN EUROPE. PureCycle Selected as NextGen District Concessionaire in Competitive Bid Process. You can read further details here

PureCycle Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.04 on 01/23/23, with the lowest value was $6.11 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) full year performance was 41.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares are logging -20.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.94 and $10.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1617270 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) recorded performance in the market was 28.40%, having the revenues showcasing 3.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.30B, as it employees total of 119 workers.

The Analysts eye on PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PureCycle Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.73, with a change in the price was noted -0.43. In a similar fashion, PureCycle Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -4.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,156,074 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PCT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.45.

Technical rundown of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)

Raw Stochastic average of PureCycle Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.57%.

Considering, the past performance of PureCycle Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.62%, alongside a boost of 41.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.33% during last recorded quarter.