Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT): Lucky investors are lined up for success

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) is priced at $3.35 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.11 and reached a high price of $3.38, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.11. The stock touched a low price of $3.11.Recently in News on December 21, 2022, Performant and CAQH Announce Strategic Partnership. Performant Healthcare Solutions (Nasdaq: PFMT) (Performant), a leading provider of technology-enabled payment integrity, eligibility, and related analytics services, and Council for Affordable Quality Healthcare (CAQH), an industry alliance of nearly 1,000 health plans, 2 million providers, and other healthcare stakeholders working to solve healthcare business challenges, today announced a partnership to improve payment integrity and coordination of benefits (COB) programs for health plans, including regional and community-based health plans. This initiative reflects both organizations’ commitment to driving savings, claims accuracy, and administrative simplification. You can read further details here

Performant Financial Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.97 on 01/03/23, with the lowest value was $3.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/23/23.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) full year performance was 65.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Performant Financial Corporation shares are logging -15.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 94.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.72 and $3.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1466420 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) recorded performance in the market was -7.20%, having the revenues showcasing 86.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 257.41M, as it employees total of 929 workers.

Specialists analysis on Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Performant Financial Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.44, with a change in the price was noted +1.29. In a similar fashion, Performant Financial Corporation posted a movement of +62.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 175,654 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PFMT is recording 0.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.22.

Trends and Technical analysis: Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT)

Raw Stochastic average of Performant Financial Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.74%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.08%, alongside a boost of 65.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 86.11% during last recorded quarter.