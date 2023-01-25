North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NAAC) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 0.20%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NAAC), which is $10.15 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.13 after opening rate of $10.13 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.13 before closing at $10.13.Recently in News on January 25, 2023, North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation Announces Cancellation of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Liquidation. North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NAAC), announced today that it has canceled its annual general meeting of shareholders that was previously scheduled for 4:00 PM Eastern time on January 25, 2023, and that, due to its inability to consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association, as amended (the “Charter”), the Board of Directors of the Company has elected to dissolve and liquidate the Company in accordance with the provisions of its Charter, and will redeem all of the outstanding ordinary shares that were included in the units issued in its initial public offering (the “Public Shares”), at a per-share redemption price of approximately $10.13. You can read further details here

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.47 on 01/18/23, with the lowest value was $10.11 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NAAC) full year performance was 3.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation shares are logging -3.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.51 and $10.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1315930 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NAAC) recorded performance in the market was 0.20%, having the revenues showcasing 1.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 480.47M.

Specialists analysis on North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NAAC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.01, with a change in the price was noted +0.26. In a similar fashion, North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation posted a movement of +2.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 98,345 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NAAC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NAAC)

Raw Stochastic average of North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.60%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.95%, alongside a boost of 3.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by -0.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.71% during last recorded quarter.