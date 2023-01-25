Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

At the end of the latest market close, Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) was valued at $0.19. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.1839 while reaching the peak value of $0.193 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.1817. The stock current value is $0.21.Recently in News on January 10, 2023, Luokung Receives Nasdaq Listing Determination Company to Request Hearing. Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) (“Luokung” or the “Company”), a leading spatial-temporal intelligent big data services company and provider of interactive location-based services (“LBS”), today announced that on January 4, 2023, the Company received notice from the Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that, based upon the Company’s non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Rule”) as of January 3, 2023, the Company’s securities would be delisted from Nasdaq unless the Company timely requests a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel. You can read further details here

Luokung Technology Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.2000 on 01/25/23, with the lowest value was $0.1520 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) full year performance was -66.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Luokung Technology Corp. shares are logging -77.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.14 and $0.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2523342 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) recorded performance in the market was 22.19%, having the revenues showcasing 7.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 76.29M, as it employees total of 180 workers.

Specialists analysis on Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Luokung Technology Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1805, with a change in the price was noted 0.00. In a similar fashion, Luokung Technology Corp. posted a movement of -1.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,502,993 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LKCO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Luokung Technology Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.97%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.80%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -53.70%, alongside a downfall of -66.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.81% during last recorded quarter.