Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY), which is $5.36 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.0679 after opening rate of $5.97 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.90 before closing at $5.95.Recently in News on January 17, 2023, Li-Cycle to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call/Webcast on Monday January 30, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (“Li-Cycle”or the “Company”) (NYSE: LICY), today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results (for the year ended October 31, 2022) prior to market open on Monday, January 30, 2023. Management will review the results during a conference call and audio-only webcast at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. You can read further details here

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.07 on 01/24/23, with the lowest value was $4.58 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) full year performance was -22.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares are logging -43.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.48 and $9.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1185953 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) recorded performance in the market was 25.00%, having the revenues showcasing 10.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.00B, as it employees total of 155 workers.

The Analysts eye on Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.75, with a change in the price was noted -1.86. In a similar fashion, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. posted a movement of -25.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,408,115 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LICY is recording 0.65 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.64.

Technical rundown of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

Raw Stochastic average of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.31%.

Considering, the past performance of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.44%, alongside a downfall of -22.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.39% during last recorded quarter.