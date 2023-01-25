IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

At the end of the latest market close, IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) was valued at $1.29. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.29 while reaching the peak value of $1.4192 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.27. The stock current value is $1.40.Recently in News on January 23, 2023, U.S. Patent Office Grants Notice of Allowance to IceCure for Novel Cryogenic Pump for Next-Generation Cryoablation Systems. Patent has also been granted or allowed in major markets, including the European Union and Japan. You can read further details here

IceCure Medical Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4977 on 01/03/23, with the lowest value was $1.1700 for the same time period, recorded on 01/12/23.

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) full year performance was -37.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IceCure Medical Ltd shares are logging -70.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $4.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 571132 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) recorded performance in the market was -9.68%, having the revenues showcasing 7.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 63.87M, as it employees total of 55 workers.

Market experts do have their say about IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2648, with a change in the price was noted -0.33. In a similar fashion, IceCure Medical Ltd posted a movement of -19.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,201,975 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM)

Raw Stochastic average of IceCure Medical Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.57%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of IceCure Medical Ltd, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.90%, alongside a downfall of -37.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.69% during last recorded quarter.