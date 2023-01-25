Here is what you need to look for: Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), which is $38.63 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $38.745 after opening rate of $37.62 while the lowest price it went was recorded $37.50 before closing at $38.03.Recently in News on January 20, 2023, WTTC and Trip.com Group global traveler report reveals shift towards sustainable travel. Travelers set to splurge on international travel this year. You can read further details here

Trip.com Group Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $39.09 on 01/20/23, with the lowest value was $34.96 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) full year performance was 49.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Trip.com Group Limited shares are logging -1.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 170.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.29 and $39.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3282795 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) recorded performance in the market was 12.30%, having the revenues showcasing 61.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.56B, as it employees total of 33732 workers.

The Analysts eye on Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

During the last month, 27 analysts gave the Trip.com Group Limited a BUY rating, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.45, with a change in the price was noted +13.11. In a similar fashion, Trip.com Group Limited posted a movement of +51.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,929,854 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TCOM is recording 0.47 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Technical rundown of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

Raw Stochastic average of Trip.com Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.48%.

Considering, the past performance of Trip.com Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.98%, alongside a boost of 49.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 61.36% during last recorded quarter.