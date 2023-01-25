Etsy Inc. (ETSY) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.86

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Etsy Inc. (ETSY), which is $136.68 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $139.31 after opening rate of $138.02 while the lowest price it went was recorded $135.50 before closing at $139.12.Recently in News on November 29, 2022, Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences. Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced that the following investor events will include webcast presentations by Etsy executives:. You can read further details here

Etsy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $140.00 on 01/23/23, with the lowest value was $111.83 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) full year performance was -8.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Etsy Inc. shares are logging -16.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 103.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $67.01 and $163.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3042818 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Etsy Inc. (ETSY) recorded performance in the market was 14.11%, having the revenues showcasing 35.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.81B, as it employees total of 2786 workers.

Analysts verdict on Etsy Inc. (ETSY)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Etsy Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 114.37, with a change in the price was noted +30.90. In a similar fashion, Etsy Inc. posted a movement of +29.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,110,627 in trading volumes.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Etsy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.91%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.77%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Etsy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.68%, alongside a downfall of -8.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.45% during last recorded quarter.