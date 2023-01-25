Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA), which is $40.50 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $41.18 after opening rate of $40.24 while the lowest price it went was recorded $39.66 before closing at $41.05.Recently in News on January 24, 2023, Granite’s Washington Region Receives Project Awards. Granite’s (NYSE:GVA) Washington Region won three different Associated General Contractors (AGC)/Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Partnership for Excellence in Contract Administration Awards, which were presented at the AGC of Washington/WSDOT annual meeting. These awards “…recognize and encourage extraordinary achievements by the contractor/WSDOT partnership responsible for delivering transportation projects in a timely, professional and responsive manner while also considering the needs of others affected by the project.”. You can read further details here

Granite Construction Incorporated had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $41.18 on 01/24/23, with the lowest value was $34.18 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) full year performance was 14.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Granite Construction Incorporated shares are logging -1.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.35 and $41.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 895433 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) recorded performance in the market was 17.05%, having the revenues showcasing 51.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.78B, as it employees total of 1900 workers.

Specialists analysis on Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Granite Construction Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 32.55, with a change in the price was noted +10.68. In a similar fashion, Granite Construction Incorporated posted a movement of +35.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 305,028 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GVA is recording 0.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.30.

Trends and Technical analysis: Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA)

Raw Stochastic average of Granite Construction Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.08%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.97%, alongside a boost of 14.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 51.64% during last recorded quarter.