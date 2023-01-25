Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

At the end of the latest market close, Genius Sports Limited (GENI) was valued at $4.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.45 while reaching the peak value of $4.88 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.33. The stock current value is $4.83.Recently in News on January 20, 2023, Genius Sports Limited Announces Successful Completion of Exercise and Consent Solicitation Relating to its Warrants. Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) (“Genius” or the “Company”) announced today the successful completion of its previously announced offer to exercise and solicitation of consents relating to the Company’s outstanding warrants. With the completion of the offer to exercise and consent solicitation, the Company will eliminate all of its public warrants, providing investors and prospective investors with greater certainty as to the Company’s capital structure and offering the Company greater financial flexibility moving forward. The offer to exercise and consent solicitation expired at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 19, 2023 (the “expiration date”). You can read further details here

Genius Sports Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.88 on 01/24/23, with the lowest value was $3.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) full year performance was -23.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genius Sports Limited shares are logging -31.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 119.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.20 and $7.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 984951 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genius Sports Limited (GENI) recorded performance in the market was 35.29%, having the revenues showcasing 26.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 974.98M, as it employees total of 2300 workers.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genius Sports Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.30, with a change in the price was noted +0.71. In a similar fashion, Genius Sports Limited posted a movement of +17.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 903,685 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GENI is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Sports Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.37%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Genius Sports Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 85.06%, alongside a downfall of -23.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.77% during last recorded quarter.