Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) was valued at $3.81. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.97 while reaching the peak value of $4.605 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.97. The stock current value is $4.21.Recently in News on January 19, 2023, Compass Therapeutics Announces that the Phase 2 Data of CTX-009 in Combination with Paclitaxel in Patients with Biliary Tract Cancers (BTC) will be Presented at the ASCO GI Cancers Symposium on January 20, 2023. Compass to Host Investor Event on Monday, January 23rd at 8:30am ET. You can read further details here

Compass Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.55 on 01/11/23, with the lowest value was $3.20 for the same time period, recorded on 01/20/23.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) full year performance was 73.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Compass Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -25.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 236.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.25 and $5.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 728733 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) recorded performance in the market was -16.30%, having the revenues showcasing 39.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 538.42M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Compass Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.83, with a change in the price was noted +1.22. In a similar fashion, Compass Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +40.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 242,636 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CMPX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Compass Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.34%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Compass Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.10%, alongside a boost of 73.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 39.87% during last recorded quarter.