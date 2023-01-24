Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is on the roll with an average volume of 886.42K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Royal Bank of Canada (RY), which is $100.73 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $101.095 after opening rate of $100.66 while the lowest price it went was recorded $99.63 before closing at $100.75.Recently in News on January 17, 2023, RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for January 2023. RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (“RBC GAM Inc.”) today announced January 2023 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs, as follows:. You can read further details here

Royal Bank of Canada had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $101.57 on 01/18/23, with the lowest value was $93.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) full year performance was -13.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Royal Bank of Canada shares are logging -13.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $83.63 and $116.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1701704 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Royal Bank of Canada (RY) recorded performance in the market was 7.16%, having the revenues showcasing 14.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 138.20B, as it employees total of 91427 workers.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Royal Bank of Canada a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 94.93, with a change in the price was noted +6.82. In a similar fashion, Royal Bank of Canada posted a movement of +7.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 859,802 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RY is recording 3.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Royal Bank of Canada in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.43%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Royal Bank of Canada, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.23%, alongside a downfall of -13.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.01% during last recorded quarter.