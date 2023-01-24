Market data suggests positive returns on Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), which is $15.08 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.41 after opening rate of $15.33 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.72 before closing at $15.66.Recently in News on December 21, 2022, Digital World Acquisition Corporation Confirms Extension of Deadline to Complete Initial Business Combination. Digital World Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DWAC) (the “Company”) extended the date by which the Company has to complete its initial business combination from December 8th, 2022 to March 8th, 2023 (the “Extension”). The Extension is the second of two four-month extensions permitted under the Company’s governing documents. You can read further details here

Digital World Acquisition Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.77 on 01/17/23, with the lowest value was $14.72 for the same time period, recorded on 01/23/23.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) full year performance was -81.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Digital World Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -85.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.80 and $101.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1351877 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) recorded performance in the market was 0.53%, having the revenues showcasing -6.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 559.32M.

Market experts do have their say about Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Digital World Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.44, with a change in the price was noted -10.24. In a similar fashion, Digital World Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of -40.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,844,695 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DWAC is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)

Raw Stochastic average of Digital World Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.55%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.11%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Digital World Acquisition Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.26%, alongside a downfall of -81.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by -10.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.63% during last recorded quarter.