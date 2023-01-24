Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) was valued at $2.80. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.80 while reaching the peak value of $3.08 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.52. The stock current value is $2.52.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Magic Empire Global Limited shares are logging -98.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.20 and $249.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1073487 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) recorded performance in the market was 95.35%, having the revenues showcasing -14.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.40M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

The Analysts eye on Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Magic Empire Global Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.02, with a change in the price was noted -3.63. In a similar fashion, Magic Empire Global Limited posted a movement of -59.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,786,629 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL)

Raw Stochastic average of Magic Empire Global Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.89%.

Considering, the past performance of Magic Empire Global Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 95.35%. The shares increased approximately by 21.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by 58.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.86% during last recorded quarter.