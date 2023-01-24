Here is why New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.46%

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is priced at $9.76 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.68 and reached a high price of $9.80, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.68. The stock touched a low price of $9.63.Recently in News on January 3, 2023, NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS AND HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON JANUARY 31ST. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company”) today announced that it expects to issue its earnings release for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The release will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website, ir.myNYCB.com, upon issuance. You can read further details here

New York Community Bancorp Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.80 on 01/23/23, with the lowest value was $8.60 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) full year performance was -21.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares are logging -22.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.17 and $12.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6243054 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) recorded performance in the market was 13.49%, having the revenues showcasing 17.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.45B, as it employees total of 2815 workers.

Specialists analysis on New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the New York Community Bancorp Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.08, with a change in the price was noted -0.15. In a similar fashion, New York Community Bancorp Inc. posted a movement of -1.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,577,941 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NYCB is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Trends and Technical analysis: New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

Raw Stochastic average of New York Community Bancorp Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.13%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.25%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.61%, alongside a downfall of -21.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.73% during last recorded quarter.