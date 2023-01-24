Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV), which is $2.71 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.88 after opening rate of $2.77 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.70 before closing at $2.83.Recently in News on November 9, 2022, Grupo Supervielle Reports 3Q22 Results. Despite reporting a consolidated net loss, the Company delivered a pre-tax profit, while on a stand-alone basis the bank delivered 2.6% ROAE in real terms, a sequential improvement versus second-quarter 2022. You can read further details here

Grupo Supervielle S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.22 on 01/18/23, with the lowest value was $2.13 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) full year performance was 48.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares are logging -15.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 125.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.20 and $3.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 858008 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) recorded performance in the market was 25.46%, having the revenues showcasing 53.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 399.21M, as it employees total of 4811 workers.

Analysts verdict on Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Grupo Supervielle S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.95, with a change in the price was noted +0.81. In a similar fashion, Grupo Supervielle S.A. posted a movement of +42.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 326,912 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SUPV is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Grupo Supervielle S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.39%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Grupo Supervielle S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 81.88%, alongside a boost of 48.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.51% in the 7-day charts and went down by 48.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 53.11% during last recorded quarter.