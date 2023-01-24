Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.03M

For the readers interested in the stock health of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV). It is currently valued at $3.40. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.7299, after setting-off with the price of $4.65. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.305 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.54.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. shares are logging -98.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.26 and $243.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3617248 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) recorded performance in the market was 4.62%, having the revenues showcasing -75.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 133.67M, as it employees total of 71 workers.

The Analysts eye on Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV)

Raw Stochastic average of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.36%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.29%.

Considering, the past performance of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.62%. The shares increased approximately by -42.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by -22.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -75.11% during last recorded quarter.