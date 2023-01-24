Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

At the end of the latest market close, Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) was valued at $109.65. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $108.53 while reaching the peak value of $114.91 and lowest value recorded on the day was $108.50. The stock current value is $114.15.Recently in News on December 20, 2022, Applied Materials to Extend Global Leadership in Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology. Applied to create a next-generation center for foundational semiconductor technology and process equipment R&D in Silicon Valley and expand equipment manufacturing facilities in the United States and Singapore. You can read further details here

Applied Materials Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $114.91 on 01/23/23, with the lowest value was $96.12 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) full year performance was -17.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Applied Materials Inc. shares are logging -21.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $71.12 and $145.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7664833 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) recorded performance in the market was 17.23%, having the revenues showcasing 45.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 93.30B, as it employees total of 33000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

During the last month, 21 analysts gave the Applied Materials Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 95.90, with a change in the price was noted +17.61. In a similar fashion, Applied Materials Inc. posted a movement of +18.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,643,086 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMAT is recording 0.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.45.

Trends and Technical analysis: Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Materials Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.37%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.55%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.28%, alongside a downfall of -17.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 45.12% during last recorded quarter.