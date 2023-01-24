Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is priced at $0.71 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.7369 and reached a high price of $0.7369, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.74. The stock touched a low price of $0.7013.Recently in News on January 3, 2023, Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, granted one newly-hired employee options to purchase an aggregate of 2,000 shares of Akebia’s common stock on December 30, 2022, as an inducement material to such employee entering into employment with Akebia. The options were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). You can read further details here

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7700 on 01/18/23, with the lowest value was $0.5500 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) full year performance was -65.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -75.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 194.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.24 and $2.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 916143 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) recorded performance in the market was 23.10%, having the revenues showcasing 162.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 125.77M, as it employees total of 426 workers.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Akebia Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3763, with a change in the price was noted +0.34. In a similar fashion, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +93.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,627,014 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AKBA is recording 4.74 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.82%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 67.13%, alongside a downfall of -65.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 69.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 162.10% during last recorded quarter.