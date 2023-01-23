The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD). It is currently valued at $1.94. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.18, after setting-off with the price of $2.13. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.94 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.20.Recently in News on December 21, 2022, Celyad Oncology Provides an Update on Its Strategic Business Model, Continuing to Focus on Opportunities to Fully Harness the True Potential of Its Proprietary Technology Platforms and Intellectual Property. Regulatory News:. You can read further details here

Celyad Oncology SA had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.0700 on 01/18/23, with the lowest value was $0.4837 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) full year performance was -49.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Celyad Oncology SA shares are logging -51.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 321.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.46 and $3.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 773852 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) recorded performance in the market was 293.60%, having the revenues showcasing 74.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 47.80M, as it employees total of 95 workers.

The Analysts eye on Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Celyad Oncology SA a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2064, with a change in the price was noted -0.01. In a similar fashion, Celyad Oncology SA posted a movement of -0.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 898,335 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD)

Raw Stochastic average of Celyad Oncology SA in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.36%.

Considering, the past performance of Celyad Oncology SA, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 293.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.58%, alongside a downfall of -49.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 193.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by 90.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 74.74% during last recorded quarter.