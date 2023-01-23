Take note of this Trade Activity: The RealReal Inc. (REAL)

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) is priced at $1.53 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.42 and reached a high price of $1.55, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.37. The stock touched a low price of $1.3699.Recently in News on January 19, 2023, The RealReal 2023 Luxury Consignment Reveals Consumer Shopping Habits During Economic Uncertainty. All generations seek resale for value; Adoption of fair condition items continues to grow. You can read further details here

The RealReal Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6600 on 01/17/23, with the lowest value was $1.0600 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) full year performance was -84.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The RealReal Inc. shares are logging -85.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.04 and $10.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3961910 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The RealReal Inc. (REAL) recorded performance in the market was 22.40%, having the revenues showcasing 26.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 134.40M, as it employees total of 3355 workers.

Market experts do have their say about The RealReal Inc. (REAL)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the The RealReal Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5540, with a change in the price was noted -0.74. In a similar fashion, The RealReal Inc. posted a movement of -32.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,714,372 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of The RealReal Inc. (REAL)

Raw Stochastic average of The RealReal Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.58%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.33%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of The RealReal Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.88%, alongside a downfall of -84.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.45% during last recorded quarter.