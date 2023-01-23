Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

At the end of the latest market close, Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) was valued at $3.20. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.22 while reaching the peak value of $3.22 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.96. The stock current value is $2.97.Recently in News on January 11, 2023, Super Group Board of Directors Approves $25 Million Share Repurchase Program. Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) (“SGHC” or “Super Group”), the parent company of Betway, a leading online sports betting and gaming business, and Spin, the multi-brand online casino, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $25 million of Super Group ordinary shares through December 31, 2023. This time frame can also be extended or shortened by the Board of Directors, and Super Group is not obligated to repurchase any shares. Repurchases, if any, will be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing prices or in negotiated transactions off the market. You can read further details here

Super Group (SGHC) Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) full year performance was -70.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Super Group (SGHC) Limited shares are logging -73.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.57 and $11.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 732006 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) recorded performance in the market was -1.00%, having the revenues showcasing -24.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.59B, as it employees total of 4000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Super Group (SGHC) Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.61, with a change in the price was noted -1.20. In a similar fashion, Super Group (SGHC) Limited posted a movement of -28.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 181,667 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SGHC is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Super Group (SGHC) Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.37%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.40%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Super Group (SGHC) Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -37.87%, alongside a downfall of -70.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.23% during last recorded quarter.