SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 24.37%: What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) was valued at $1.25. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.24 while reaching the peak value of $1.44 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.23. The stock current value is $1.42.Recently in News on January 10, 2023, SoundHound for Restaurants Joins the Toast Partner Ecosystem to Help More Restaurants Offer Exceptional Voice Ordering Experiences. Voice technology supports restaurant staff and bolsters sales. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SoundHound AI Inc. shares are logging -92.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.93 and $18.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1483340 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) recorded performance in the market was -19.77%, having the revenues showcasing -54.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 247.41M, as it employees total of 392 workers.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the SoundHound AI Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.2236, with a change in the price was noted -1.53. In a similar fashion, SoundHound AI Inc. posted a movement of -51.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 672,067 in trading volumes.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of SoundHound AI Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.99%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.83%.

If we look into the earlier routines of SoundHound AI Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.77%. The shares increased approximately by 29.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by 25.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -54.63% during last recorded quarter.