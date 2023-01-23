Sharecare Inc. (SHCR): How investors can get the most out of their investments

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Sharecare Inc. (SHCR), which is $2.25 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.39 after opening rate of $2.39 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.24 before closing at $2.34.Recently in News on January 18, 2023, Sharecare launches virtual model of its Medicare-reimbursable cardiac rehabilitation program, Ornish Lifestyle Medicine. Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced Ornish Lifestyle Medicine by Sharecare, the company’s Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation (ICR) program, is now available through a virtual delivery model. Reimbursable through Medicare and many commercial plans, Ornish Lifestyle Medicine by Sharecare is the first and only ICR program scientifically proven in randomized controlled trials to often reverse the progression of coronary heart disease and many other chronic conditions, without drugs or surgery. You can read further details here

Sharecare Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.44 on 01/19/23, with the lowest value was $1.52 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) full year performance was -33.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sharecare Inc. shares are logging -37.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.38 and $3.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1924947 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) recorded performance in the market was 40.62%, having the revenues showcasing 20.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 827.19M, as it employees total of 3279 workers.

Specialists analysis on Sharecare Inc. (SHCR)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Sharecare Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.89, with a change in the price was noted +0.15. In a similar fashion, Sharecare Inc. posted a movement of +7.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,932,017 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SHCR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Sharecare Inc. (SHCR)

Raw Stochastic average of Sharecare Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.28%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.73%, alongside a downfall of -33.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.32% during last recorded quarter.