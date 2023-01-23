Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) was valued at $92.84. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $92.01 while reaching the peak value of $93.45 and lowest value recorded on the day was $91.12. The stock current value is $94.76.Recently in News on January 16, 2023, Temu Empowers Shoppers With Headstart to Affordable Valentine’s Day Shopping. It’s never too early to start shopping for Valentine’s Day. Temu, the online marketplace empowering consumers to live their best lives, is making it easy for shoppers to find the perfect gifts for their loved ones with a wide range of Valentine’s Day deals. You can read further details here

Pinduoduo Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $99.30 on 01/09/23, with the lowest value was $84.23 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) full year performance was 44.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pinduoduo Inc. shares are logging -4.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 308.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.21 and $99.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2840018 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) recorded performance in the market was 13.84%, having the revenues showcasing 70.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 114.07B, as it employees total of 9762 workers.

The Analysts eye on Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)

During the last month, 38 analysts gave the Pinduoduo Inc. a BUY rating, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 72.12, with a change in the price was noted +29.35. In a similar fashion, Pinduoduo Inc. posted a movement of +44.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,874,284 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PDD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.15.

Technical rundown of Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)

Raw Stochastic average of Pinduoduo Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.10%.

Considering, the past performance of Pinduoduo Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 66.38%, alongside a boost of 44.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 70.38% during last recorded quarter.