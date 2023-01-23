Here is why Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 13.82%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS), which is $0.13 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.1267 after opening rate of $0.1224 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.1173 before closing at $0.12.Recently in News on November 14, 2022, Powerbridge Technologies Announces the Strategic Acquisition of DTI Group to Expand its Operations in Trade Digitalization. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) (“Powerbridge” or the “Company”), a provider of multi-industry technology solutions, announces that the Company has acquired 19% stake of DTI Group Limited (“DTI”), a technology company specializing in international trade digitalization and platforms. You can read further details here

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.1450 on 01/17/23, with the lowest value was $0.1001 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) full year performance was -70.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares are logging -94.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.08 and $2.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9670741 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) recorded performance in the market was 18.64%, having the revenues showcasing -34.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.86M, as it employees total of 198 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4114, with a change in the price was noted -1.31. In a similar fashion, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -91.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,495,897 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)

Raw Stochastic average of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.20%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.75%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -90.98%, alongside a downfall of -70.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -34.92% during last recorded quarter.