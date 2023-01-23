Here is why Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 18.99%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX). It is currently valued at $0.78. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.40, after setting-off with the price of $1.32. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.75 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.29.Recently in News on January 4, 2023, Cidara Therapeutics Nominates First Oncology Clinical Development Candidate from its Cloudbreak® Platform. CBO-212 is a first-in-class inhibitor of CD73 cancer immunotherapy target. You can read further details here

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6000 on 01/17/23, with the lowest value was $0.7310 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) full year performance was -13.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -51.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 95.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $1.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8108511 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) recorded performance in the market was 3.57%, having the revenues showcasing 38.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 92.44M, as it employees total of 89 workers.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cidara Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6781, with a change in the price was noted +0.07. In a similar fashion, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +9.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 433,675 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CDTX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.77%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.91%, alongside a downfall of -13.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -34.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 62.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.15% during last recorded quarter.