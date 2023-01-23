Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR), which is $2.24 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.35 after opening rate of $1.91 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.87 before closing at $1.82.Recently in News on December 14, 2022, Tuniu Has Regained Compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement. Tuniu Corporation (Nasdaq: TOUR) (“Tuniu” or the “Company”), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that it has received a notification letter (the “Compliance Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. (“Nasdaq”) dated December 13, 2022, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”). You can read further details here

Tuniu Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.35 on 01/20/23, with the lowest value was $1.59 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) full year performance was 68.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tuniu Corporation shares are logging -11.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 391.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.46 and $2.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5484236 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) recorded performance in the market was 48.34%, having the revenues showcasing 220.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 225.10M, as it employees total of 1916 workers.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tuniu Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.11, with a change in the price was noted +1.39. In a similar fashion, Tuniu Corporation posted a movement of +164.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 731,661 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TOUR is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Tuniu Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.95%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.81%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Tuniu Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 88.24%, alongside a boost of 68.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 220.00% during last recorded quarter.