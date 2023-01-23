Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is priced at $4.20 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.96 and reached a high price of $3.9773, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.79. The stock touched a low price of $3.72.Recently in News on January 6, 2023, Gaotu Regains Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Criterion. Gaotu Techedu Inc. (“Gaotu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GOTU), a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China, today announced that the Company has received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) dated January 3, 2023, notifying that the Company has regained compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing criterion that requires a minimum average stock price of $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period as set forth in Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual (the “NYSE Continued Listing Criterion”). You can read further details here

Gaotu Techedu Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.38 on 01/23/23, with the lowest value was $2.49 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) full year performance was 86.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares are logging -0.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 556.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.64 and $4.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6244599 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) recorded performance in the market was 60.59%, having the revenues showcasing 316.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 979.11M, as it employees total of 9015 workers.

The Analysts eye on Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Gaotu Techedu Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.73, with a change in the price was noted +2.42. In a similar fashion, Gaotu Techedu Inc. posted a movement of +133.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,664,283 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GOTU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)

Raw Stochastic average of Gaotu Techedu Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.25%.

Considering, the past performance of Gaotu Techedu Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 60.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 96.37%, alongside a boost of 86.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 316.44% during last recorded quarter.