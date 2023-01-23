Buying a Caravelle International Group (CACO) is possibly the most advantageous right now

At the end of the latest market close, Caravelle International Group (CACO) was valued at $1.68. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.73 while reaching the peak value of $1.86 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.41. The stock current value is $1.60.Recently in News on January 17, 2023, Caravelle International Group Announces Preliminary Record-breaking Financials for 2022 with 64% Revenue Growth and 290% Earnings Growth. Preliminary unaudited revenue for 2022 of $200 million, a 64% growth over 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Caravelle International Group shares are logging -84.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $10.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 591668 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Caravelle International Group (CACO) recorded performance in the market was 25.98%, having the revenues showcasing -84.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 87.70M.

Caravelle International Group (CACO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Caravelle International Group a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CACO is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Caravelle International Group (CACO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.71%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Caravelle International Group, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.98%. The shares increased approximately by 32.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -66.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -84.06% during last recorded quarter.