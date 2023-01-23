Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

At the end of the latest market close, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) was valued at $3.79. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.465 while reaching the peak value of $3.76 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.31. The stock current value is $3.35.Recently in News on January 19, 2023, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Receives Notice from NASDAQ Regarding Delayed Quarterly Report. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY), today announced that it received a notice (the “Notice”) on January 12, 2023 from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company is not in compliance with the requirements for continued listing under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Listing Rule”) because the Company has not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended November 26, 2022 (the “Quarterly Report”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You can read further details here

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.87 on 01/12/23, with the lowest value was $1.27 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) full year performance was -75.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares are logging -88.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 163.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.27 and $30.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 52190800 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) recorded performance in the market was 33.47%, having the revenues showcasing -33.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 444.71M, as it employees total of 32000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 9 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.82, with a change in the price was noted -7.35. In a similar fashion, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. posted a movement of -68.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 29,033,209 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Raw Stochastic average of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.18%.

Considering, the past performance of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -42.34%, alongside a downfall of -75.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -36.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -33.00% during last recorded quarter.