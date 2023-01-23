Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) market price of $0.14 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT). It is currently valued at $0.14. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.14, after setting-off with the price of $0.13. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.13 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.14.Recently in News on January 19, 2023, Ault Alliance Declares Monthly Cash Dividend of $0.2708333 Per Share of 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance,” or the “Company”), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.2708333 per share of the Company’s outstanding 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. The record date for this dividend is January 31, 2023, and the payment date is February 10, 2023. You can read further details here

Ault Alliance Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.1540 on 01/17/23, with the lowest value was $0.1200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/19/23.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) full year performance was -85.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ault Alliance Inc. shares are logging -87.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.09 and $1.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3047397 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) recorded performance in the market was 10.86%, having the revenues showcasing -22.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.73M, as it employees total of 323 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ault Alliance Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1671, with a change in the price was noted -0.16. In a similar fashion, Ault Alliance Inc. posted a movement of -54.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,131,303 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AULT is recording 0.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.23.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ault Alliance Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.40%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ault Alliance Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -60.85%, alongside a downfall of -85.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.84% during last recorded quarter.