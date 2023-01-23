Analysts Mean recommendation for Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL), which is $0.17 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.1785 after opening rate of $0.1782 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.1612 before closing at $0.18.Recently in News on January 16, 2023, Swvl Receives Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice. Swvl Holdings Corp (“Swvl” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SWVL), a global provider of transformative tech-enabled mass transit solutions, today announced that on January 11, 2023, it received written notice (the “Notice”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) advising the Company that it was not in compliance with Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(A) requiring companies listed on the Nasdaq Global Market to maintain a minimum market value of listed securities of $50,000,000 (the “MVLS Requirement”). The Notice has no effect at this time on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares, which continues to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “SWVL.”. You can read further details here

Swvl Holdings Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) full year performance was -98.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Swvl Holdings Corp. shares are logging -98.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 105.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.08 and $11.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4187283 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) recorded performance in the market was 23.58%, having the revenues showcasing -72.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.94M, as it employees total of 606 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Swvl Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5922, with a change in the price was noted -1.53. In a similar fashion, Swvl Holdings Corp. posted a movement of -90.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,368,244 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL)

Raw Stochastic average of Swvl Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.90%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Swvl Holdings Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -90.80%, alongside a downfall of -98.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -32.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -72.25% during last recorded quarter.