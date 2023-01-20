Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

For the readers interested in the stock health of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT). It is currently valued at $93.58. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $94.52, after setting-off with the price of $91.37. Company’s stock value dipped to $91.145 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $92.73.Recently in News on January 12, 2023, Spotify to Host “Stream On” Event on March 8, 2023. Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) announced that on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, the company will be hosting Stream On to share how Spotify is unlocking new possibilities for creators to better connect with and build a powerful global audience across mediums. This year’s Stream On will provide updates on Spotify’s creator tools, features, and programming in an event streamed live from the Arts District in Los Angeles. The event will be live-streamed on For the Record and Spotify’s YouTube channel and be available for on-demand viewing immediately afterwards. No login required. You can read further details here

Spotify Technology S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $94.52 on 01/19/23, with the lowest value was $79.14 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) full year performance was -55.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Spotify Technology S.A. shares are logging -57.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $69.29 and $217.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2279785 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) recorded performance in the market was 18.53%, having the revenues showcasing 6.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.90B, as it employees total of 6617 workers.

The Analysts eye on Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 86.45, with a change in the price was noted -19.95. In a similar fashion, Spotify Technology S.A. posted a movement of -17.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,775,133 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SPOT is recording 0.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.81.

Technical rundown of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)

Raw Stochastic average of Spotify Technology S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.42%.

Considering, the past performance of Spotify Technology S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.37%, alongside a downfall of -55.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.29% during last recorded quarter.