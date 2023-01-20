Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX), which is $3.58 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.10 after opening rate of $2.34 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.0597 before closing at $2.34.Recently in News on January 19, 2023, Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Present SP-3164 Targeted Protein Degrader Preclinical Data at the Inaugural Molecular Glue Drug Development Summit. Dr. Aundrietta Duncan to discuss mechanism of action and SP-3164 activity in cancer models. You can read further details here

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.10 on 01/19/23, with the lowest value was $1.45 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) full year performance was -69.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -73.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 234.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.07 and $13.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3578322 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) recorded performance in the market was 133.99%, having the revenues showcasing 30.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.23M, as it employees total of 16 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.14, with a change in the price was noted -1.92. In a similar fashion, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -34.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 90,068 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SLRX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX)

Raw Stochastic average of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.84%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.59%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 133.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.42%, alongside a downfall of -69.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 62.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 138.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.60% during last recorded quarter.