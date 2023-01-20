Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) was valued at $7.41. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.25 while reaching the peak value of $7.46 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.72. The stock current value is $6.78.Recently in News on January 17, 2023, RYAM Announces Private Offering of $325 Million of Senior Secured Notes. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) (“RYAM”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Rayonier A.M. Products Inc. (the “Company”), has commenced a private offering (the “Offering”) of $325 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2028 (the “Notes”), subject to market and other conditions. If the Offering is consummated, the Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes, together with cash on hand, to redeem in full its senior unsecured notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”). You can read further details here

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.84 on 01/04/23, with the lowest value was $5.72 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/23.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) full year performance was 0.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares are logging -31.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 178.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.43 and $9.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 906469 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) recorded performance in the market was -29.38%, having the revenues showcasing 95.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 416.90M, as it employees total of 2500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.99, with a change in the price was noted +1.55. In a similar fashion, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. posted a movement of +29.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 455,532 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RYAM is recording 1.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.09.

Technical breakdown of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)

Raw Stochastic average of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.69%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 120.13%, alongside a boost of 0.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 95.39% during last recorded quarter.