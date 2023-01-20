PACCAR Inc (PCAR): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Let’s start up with the current stock price of PACCAR Inc (PCAR), which is $99.15 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $99.52 after opening rate of $99.52 while the lowest price it went was recorded $97.17 before closing at $98.01.Recently in News on December 6, 2022, PACCAR Announces 50% Stock Dividend and Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend. PACCAR Inc’s Board of Directors today declared a 50 percent stock dividend of the Company’s common stock (i.e., one additional share for each two shares held). The new shares will be issued on February 7, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 17, 2023. “PACCAR has earned a net profit for 83 consecutive years and paid a dividend every year since 1941,” said Mark Pigott, PACCAR executive chairman. “PACCAR has generated excellent shareholder returns due to its focus on the profitable growth of its business segments including premium quality trucks, aftermarket parts and financial services.”. You can read further details here

PACCAR Inc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $103.28 on 01/17/23, with the lowest value was $96.96 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) full year performance was 4.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PACCAR Inc shares are logging -4.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $74.90 and $104.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 578044 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PACCAR Inc (PCAR) recorded performance in the market was -0.97%, having the revenues showcasing 11.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.66B, as it employees total of 28500 workers.

Analysts verdict on PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the PACCAR Inc a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 95.41, with a change in the price was noted +9.04. In a similar fashion, PACCAR Inc posted a movement of +10.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,969,008 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PCAR is recording 0.80 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.80.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of PACCAR Inc in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.63%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of PACCAR Inc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.46%, alongside a boost of 4.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.09% during last recorded quarter.