ONEOK Inc. (OKE): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is priced at $69.60 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $68.33 and reached a high price of $70.145, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $68.65. The stock touched a low price of $68.00.Recently in News on January 18, 2023, ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend. The board of directors of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) today increased ONEOK’s quarterly dividend to 95.5 cents per share, an increase of 2%. This increase results in an annualized dividend of $3.82 per share. You can read further details here

ONEOK Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $71.57 on 01/17/23, with the lowest value was $63.24 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) full year performance was 13.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ONEOK Inc. shares are logging -7.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $50.50 and $75.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3153322 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ONEOK Inc. (OKE) recorded performance in the market was 5.94%, having the revenues showcasing 25.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.15B, as it employees total of 2847 workers.

The Analysts eye on ONEOK Inc. (OKE)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the ONEOK Inc. a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 61.65, with a change in the price was noted +2.95. In a similar fashion, ONEOK Inc. posted a movement of +4.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,518,977 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OKE is recording 2.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.89.

Technical rundown of ONEOK Inc. (OKE)

Raw Stochastic average of ONEOK Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.66%.

Considering, the past performance of ONEOK Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.12%, alongside a boost of 13.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.02% during last recorded quarter.