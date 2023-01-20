Formula One Group (FWONK): Up ahead of its competition

Formula One Group (FWONK) is priced at $69.58 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $65.00 and reached a high price of $66.30, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $66.11. The stock touched a low price of $64.80.Recently in News on January 3, 2023, Liberty Media Corporation Announces Quarterly Interest Payment and Excess Regular Additional Distribution on 2.125% Exchangeable Senior Debentures Due 2048. Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty”) (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, FWONA, FWONK, BATRA, BATRK) today announced the payment of a quarterly interest payment and an Excess Regular Additional Distribution to the holders as of December 15, 2022 of its 2.125% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2048 (the “Debentures”). The amount of the quarterly interest payment is $5.3125 per $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures, and the amount of the Excess Regular Additional Distribution is $1.6459 per $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures. As of December 31, 2022, the aggregate adjusted principal amount outstanding is approximately $387 million, after giving effect to today’s quarterly interest payment. Capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the meaning given to them in the Indenture for the Debentures. You can read further details here

Formula One Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $70.18 on 01/20/23, with the lowest value was $59.26 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Formula One Group (FWONK) full year performance was 6.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Formula One Group shares are logging -2.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $50.00 and $71.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 781939 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Formula One Group (FWONK) recorded performance in the market was 10.59%, having the revenues showcasing 10.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.37B.

Formula One Group (FWONK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Formula One Group a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 60.67, with a change in the price was noted +1.13. In a similar fashion, Formula One Group posted a movement of +1.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 997,251 in trading volumes.

Formula One Group (FWONK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Formula One Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.68%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Formula One Group, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.09%, alongside a boost of 6.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.00% during last recorded quarter.