Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

At the end of the latest market close, Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) was valued at $9.99. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.94 while reaching the peak value of $10.45 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.87. The stock current value is $10.45.Recently in News on January 17, 2023, Ecovyst Achieves EcoVadis Gold Level Sustainability Rating. Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) (“Ecovyst”), a global provider of specialty catalysts and services, announces that it has achieved a Gold sustainability rating from EcoVadis. This accreditation recognizes Ecovyst’s ongoing commitment to a more sustainable future and its progress in integrating the principles of sustainability and corporate social responsibility into its business practices and management systems. Our Gold Medal rating score places us in the 97th percentile of companies EcoVadis rated in our peer group. You can read further details here

Ecovyst Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.45 on 01/19/23, with the lowest value was $8.72 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) full year performance was 3.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ecovyst Inc. shares are logging -13.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.20 and $12.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1594178 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) recorded performance in the market was 17.95%, having the revenues showcasing 9.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.34B, as it employees total of 883 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ecovyst Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.19, with a change in the price was noted +0.61. In a similar fashion, Ecovyst Inc. posted a movement of +6.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 636,349 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ECVT is recording 1.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.17.

Technical breakdown of Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT)

Raw Stochastic average of Ecovyst Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 97.36%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ecovyst Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.15%, alongside a boost of 3.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.35% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.08% during last recorded quarter.