Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

For the readers interested in the stock health of The Lion Electric Company (LEV). It is currently valued at $2.40. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.60, after setting-off with the price of $2.59. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.39 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.60.Recently in News on January 17, 2023, LION ELECTRIC ANNOUNCES FULL EXERCISE AND CLOSING OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION IN CONNECTION WITH PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF UNITS. This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated June 17, 2022 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated June 17, 2022. You can read further details here

The Lion Electric Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.70 on 01/18/23, with the lowest value was $2.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/23.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) full year performance was -74.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Lion Electric Company shares are logging -74.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.83 and $9.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1179617 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Lion Electric Company (LEV) recorded performance in the market was 7.14%, having the revenues showcasing -7.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 448.49M, as it employees total of 1350 workers.

The Analysts eye on The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.86, with a change in the price was noted -1.74. In a similar fashion, The Lion Electric Company posted a movement of -42.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,333,927 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LEV is recording 0.31 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.27.

Technical rundown of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

Raw Stochastic average of The Lion Electric Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.88%.

Considering, the past performance of The Lion Electric Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -53.03%, alongside a downfall of -74.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.69% during last recorded quarter.