Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) market price of $4.40 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH), which is $4.40 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.675 after opening rate of $4.34 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.31 before closing at $4.43.Recently in News on January 3, 2023, Community Health Systems Completes Divestiture of Hospital Located in Ronceverte, West Virginia. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) announced today that affiliates of the Company have completed the divestiture of 122-bed Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Ronceverte, West Virginia, along with its respective assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services to a subsidiary of Vandalia Health. The transaction was effective January 1, 2023. You can read further details here

Community Health Systems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.95 on 01/09/23, with the lowest value was $4.22 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) full year performance was -67.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Community Health Systems Inc. shares are logging -70.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 134.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.88 and $14.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2946509 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) recorded performance in the market was 1.85%, having the revenues showcasing 84.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 603.11M, as it employees total of 51000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Community Health Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.17, with a change in the price was noted +1.11. In a similar fashion, Community Health Systems Inc. posted a movement of +33.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,454,540 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH)

Raw Stochastic average of Community Health Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.78%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Community Health Systems Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.80%, alongside a downfall of -67.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 84.87% during last recorded quarter.