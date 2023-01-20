Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Profit Margins posted -31.40% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Axonics Inc. (AXNX) was valued at $66.12. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $65.99 while reaching the peak value of $65.99 and lowest value recorded on the day was $60.125. The stock current value is $62.02.Recently in News on January 11, 2023, Axonics Reports Preliminary Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue and Provides Fiscal Year 2023 Revenue Guidance. 4Q22 total company net revenue expected to be $85.6 to $86.0 million, an increase of 61% y/y. You can read further details here

Axonics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $68.22 on 01/18/23, with the lowest value was $54.57 for the same time period, recorded on 01/09/23.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) full year performance was 23.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Axonics Inc. shares are logging -22.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $38.41 and $79.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1166735 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Axonics Inc. (AXNX) recorded performance in the market was -0.82%, having the revenues showcasing -11.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.07B, as it employees total of 517 workers.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Axonics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 67.26, with a change in the price was noted -11.97. In a similar fashion, Axonics Inc. posted a movement of -16.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 655,392 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AXNX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Axonics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.77%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.24%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Axonics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.50%, alongside a boost of 23.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.82% during last recorded quarter.